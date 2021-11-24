CNA receives purchase offer to save it from liquidation
Black Mountain Investment Management Proprietary Limited has expressed its firm interest
24 November 2021 - 10:44
Private investment company Black Mountain Investment Management Proprietary Limited has made an offer to buy CNA.
The embattled 125-year-old stationer was placed into business rescue in July after previous CEO and director Benjamin Trisk tried months earlier to do that, but was asked to step down. ..
