Tiger Brands recalls 20-million cans of vegetable products

The food producer detected a side seam leak in two cans following an inspection of 287,040 cans

26 July 2021 - 10:04 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: REUTERS/ MIKE HUTCHINGS
Picture: REUTERS/ MIKE HUTCHINGS

Tiger Brands is recalling 20-million canned vegetable products at a cost of between R500m and R650m, over safety concerns due to potentially defective cans. 

Shares in Africa’s biggest food producer fell as much as 6% before pulling back slightly to trade 4% lower at R194.81 as at 9.35am, valuing the Tiger Brands at R37.2bn.

The food producer said it detected a side seam leak in two cans following an inspection of 287,040 cans. The defective cans were provided by the supplier.

The withdrawal involves specific canned vegetable products manufactured under the KOO and Hugo’s brands between May 1 2019 and May 5 2021, amounting about 20-million cans, which is 9% of annual production, the company said in a statement on Monday.

A leak in a can presents a risk of secondary microbial contamination after the canned products are dispatched to the marketplace, Tiger Brands said. Where such contamination occurs, it will present a low probability of illness and injury if the contaminated product is consumed.

KOO canned fruit, which is produced using a different can from a different can manufacturing plant, is not affected by this defect and does not form part of the recall. KOO canned pilchards are also not affected as the cans are supplied by a different supplier.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

SA faces food shortage after rampage

Riots have cost retailers R5bn, while logistics companies have lost R300m in the carnage
National
1 week ago

Premier settlement ends long-running maize meal price-fixing case

Competition Tribunal says food producer avoided a fine as it was a whistle-blower
Companies
2 weeks ago

Food costs set to rise further in the next few months

Monthly cost of a basket of food commodities has reached its highest level since May 2014, says UN agency
Companies
2 months ago
