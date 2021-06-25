Steinhoff cuts losses as it saves on advisers and investigators
25 June 2021 - 10:22
UPDATED 27 June 2021 - 16:58
Embattled global furniture retailer Steinhoff International reported a reduced loss for the six months ending March as it was able to sharply reduce expenses relating to a plethora of advisers it required in the aftermath of the departure of former CEO Markus Jooste.
On Friday, the group reported a marginal increase in revenue to €4,497m for the interim period but was able to sharply reduce its after-tax loss, which fell from €1,520 in the prior corresponding period to €359m for the six months ending March...
