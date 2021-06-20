Companies / Retail & Consumer Steinhoff reports interim profit as it warns of litigation uncertainty BL PREMIUM

Steinhoff International reported a first-half profit and said it will continue with its proposed global settlement with litigants claiming damages from it regarding an accounting scandal in which former CEO Markus Jooste has been charged by German prosecutors.

The retail group, which owns about 68% of Pepkor, said revenue from continuing operations increased 8% to R36.5bn in the six months to end-March and operating profit from continuing operations, after other material expenses, improved 149% to R5.2bn...