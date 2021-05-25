Success in Ireland and Switzerland lifts Spar
The retailer warns that cigarette sales have not recovered since the ban on tobacco was lifted and it may have disrupted the market indefinitely
25 May 2021 - 13:12
Cigarette sales have not recovered since the ban on tobacco was lifted in August, and the four- and-half-month prohibition might have disrupted the market indefinitely, says retailer Spar.
The company released its half-year results to end-March, reporting a 30% increase operating profit due to success in retail stores in Ireland and Switzerland, even as growth in SA was flat...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now