Success in Ireland and Switzerland lifts Spar The retailer warns that cigarette sales have not recovered since the ban on tobacco was lifted and it may have disrupted the market indefinitely

Cigarette sales have not recovered since the ban on tobacco was lifted in August, and the four- and-half-month prohibition might have disrupted the market indefinitely, says retailer Spar.

The company released its half-year results to end-March, reporting a 30% increase operating profit due to success in retail stores in Ireland and Switzerland, even as growth in SA was flat...