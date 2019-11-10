'Personality clash' at the bottom of Spar row
10 November 2019 - 05:04
In a David and Goliath showdown, a family-owned business has hauled the Spar Group to court in a battle for control of 41 stores in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and North West.
The Giannacopoulos Group, which is the single biggest owner of Spar stores in SA and employs 2,800 people, has accused the JSE-listed company of trying to run it out of business.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.