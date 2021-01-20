Distell and Invenfin move into cannabis
The two companies paid undisclosed amounts to each buy a 20% stake in Releaf Pharmaceuticals
20 January 2021 - 19:06
Wine, cider and spirits group Distell, and Invenfin, the venture capital arm of its holding company Remgro, have made a new investment into a cannabis company to take advantage of the fast-growing sector.
The two companies paid undisclosed amounts to each buy a 20% stake in Releaf Pharmaceuticals, a new business that sells oils and tea infused with cannabis under the brand Rethink CBD...
