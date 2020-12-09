Labat buys cannabis genetics firm for R1.8m
09 December 2020 - 19:19
Labat Africa, the black-owned investment company which is positioning itself for opportunities in the cannabis industry, has acquired Western Cape-based Ace Genetics.
The deal, worth R1.8m, is the group’s latest move to grow its footprint in the fast-growing cannabis market. Ace Genetics produces raw materials related to cannabis...
