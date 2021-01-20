LUXURY GOODS
China’s big spenders put a shine on Richemont sales
Sales rose in the group’s quarter to end-December, driven by robust demand in China, the Middle East and Africa
20 January 2021 - 08:47
UPDATED 20 January 2021 - 23:15
Johann Rupert’s Richemont posted a rise in quarterly sales on Wednesday as strong growth in China offset weaknesses elsewhere.
China is the only major economy that is set to emerge from a Covid-hit 2020 with positive GDP growth, helping to sustain demand for luxury goods...
