Companies / Retail & Consumer

Revlon avoids bankruptcy after last-minute deal

Holders of about $236m of the company’s outstanding bonds that mature in February have been tendered into an exchange offer

12 November 2020 - 17:36 Uday Sampath
Picture: 123RF/VICTOR69
Picture: 123RF/VICTOR69

Bengaluru — Revlon said on Thursday that enough bondholders had taken part in its debt restructuring programme for the cosmetics maker to stave off bankruptcy.

The company had warned earlier in November that it may be forced to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection if a certain amount of its bonds, worth $342.8m, were still outstanding by mid-November, as it would trigger the accelerated repayment of other debts.

Holders of about $236m, or 68.8%, of the company’s outstanding bonds that mature in February had been tendered into an exchange offer by the end of Tuesday, Revlon said on Thursday.

Revlon offered holders either up to 32.5c on the dollar in cash for their bonds, or a combination of cash and new debt.

“The company does not expect that any bankruptcy or insolvency proceeding will be necessary,” it said in a statement.

Reuters

L’Oréal shares tumble as beauty bloggers and selfies fall out of vogue

The cosmetics giant also says that a return to a more ‘natural look’ is affecting its makeup division
Companies
1 year ago

Mirror, mirror: will cosmetics survive Covid-19?

The beauty industry has proved resilient in times of economic hardship, but it will have to keep up with trends
Companies
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Soon you may be able to work and live in Sandton
Companies
2.
Tsogo Sun Hotels may have to cut jobs due to slow ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Investing in small-caps is the key to unearthing ...
Companies
4.
Covid uncertainty mutes Investec private bank ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Telkom eyeing investors for its masts and towers ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Chanel, Revlon, L’Oreal ditch talc amid rising cancer lawsuits

Companies

Estée Lauder to cut up to 2,000 jobs worldwide after profits dive

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Rihanna and LVMH to launch fashion house under her Fenty brand

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.