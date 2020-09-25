Famous Brands warns of hefty loss amid R1.3bn GBK writedown

Famous Brands, the owner of Steers, Wimpy and Debonairs Pizza, has warned of a hefty full-year loss amid trade disruptions from Covid-19 and another write down of Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK).

The group expects a headline loss per share of between 216c and 264c in its six months to end-August, from headline earnings of 159c previously, with the pandemic reducing sales as some of its restaurant divisions more than two thirds.

The group said it had written down GBK by R1.3bn, meaning it was now fully impaired at the group level. The group’s basic loss per share is expected to be as large as 1,689c, from earnings of 159c previously.

This implies a basic loss of almost R1.7bn in the six months to end-August for the group, which had a market capitalisation of R4.64bn on Friday morning.

Famous Brands spent more than R2.3bn buying the upmarket burger chain in the UK in 2016 but has lost money as UK consumer confidence plummeted after the Brexit referendum.

The group announced in April it would not longer be providing assistance to GBK as restaurants in the UK were forced to close, while, recently, reports have suggested that Famous Brands is looking to sell.

Famous Brands said on Friday that system-wide UK sales decreased by 66.2% in sterling terms during the 26 weeks to August 27. System-wide refers to all restaurants, including new ones.

Sales in the group’s Leading Brands division — which includes Steers, Mugg & Bean and Wimpy — declined 48% in the six months to end-August on a system-wide basis.

Sales in the group’s Signature Brands division — which includes House of Coffees and Turn ’n Tender — fell 70.1%.

In morning trade on Friday, the Famous Brands share price was down 4.33% to R46.40, putting it on track for its worst one-day performance in about a month. The group’s share has fallen 40.51% so far in 2020.

