TFG in R480m deal to acquire Jet

Retail group TFG — which owns Foschini, American Swiss and @Home — has agreed to pay R480m to acquire about 371 commercially viable Jet stores from struggling Edcon.

Edcon is in business rescue and its business rescue practitioners have accepted the terms of TFG’s conditional offer, the group said in a statement.

Under the deal, TFG would acquire a minimum of 371 stores, the Jet brand, and all existing stock holdings with a minimum stock value of no less than R800m.

The deal would also cause the “transfer of selected key executives and staff of Jet to ensure sufficient management capacity”, the statement reads.

“As part of the conditional offer, TFG will assume the operational commitments associated with the commercially viable stores only, such as employee and lease commitments, albeit on a renegotiated basis.

“TFG are actively engaging with the business rescue practitioners and other key stakeholders in order to progress to a binding offer on an accelerated basis,” the group said.

The proposed transaction is subject to customary conditions precedent for a transaction of this nature, including the renegotiation of store leases, requisite transitional services arrangements being agreed, TFG Board approval and the approval by the relevant regulatory authorities, the statement reads.

Edcon filed for business rescue in April after it was unable to pay suppliers after weak sales from January, which were worsened by the Covid-19 lockdown.

In a trading update on Monday TFG said it remains under pressure from Covid-19, but does not believe the Jet deal will significantly alter the group’s capital requirements.

Group consolidated retail turnover declined 43% for the three months ended June 27 compared with the same period in the previous financial year, with significant trading disruptions caused by government-enforced lockdowns and regulations on social distancing in all three of its major operating territories — SA, the UK and Australia.

In morning trade TFG’s share price was up 3.55% to R64.39, putting it on track for its best one-day performance in almost a month. The group’s share has fallen 56.77% so far in 2020, compared with an about 38% fall in the JSE’s general retailer index.

• Update: July 13 2020

This article has been updated with share price information.

