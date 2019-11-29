Phumelela withholds dividend after reporting worst year

Companies / Retail & Consumer

The group’s SA business lost R332.4m in its year to end-July, with the company warning that losses in its horse racing business cannot be sustained

29 November 2019
Horse racing operator Phumelela Gaming & Leisure said on Friday its year to end-July was the worst in its history, with the company battered by regulatory changes and depressed economic conditions in SA.

The company opted not to declare a final cash dividend as it seeks to hold cash, warning of further cost cutting even after retrenching 15% of its workforce.

International operations contributed R223.4m in pretax profit during the year, but local operations lost R332.4m, with the company repeating its warning that losses at its horse racing business could not be sustained.

“As a consumer facing business in SA, Phumelela is faced with the consequences of political turbulence, labour unrest, criminality, a stagnant economy, low business and consumer confidence, increasing unemployment, higher tax and inflationary administered prices,” the company said.

The group retrenched in excess of 15% of its workforce during the year, saying it “has no alternative but to take further decisive measures to cut costs.”

The company reported a headline loss of R98.2m, compared with headline earnings of R155.6m previously. This led to a headline loss per share of 98.20c, from headline earnings of 154.23c previously.

“The group has had its worst year since the business was first incorporated in 1997,” the statement read.

Losses were compounded by regulatory changes, with the withdrawal, with effect from April 2019, of the group’s 50% share of the 6% levy on punter’s winnings on fixed-odds bets on horse racing in Gauteng.

Phumelela’s share price has fallen 80% so far in 2019, giving it a market capitalisation of R225m on Friday morning.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

