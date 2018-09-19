Phumelela CEO Rian du Plessis quits ‘for personal reasons’

Phumelela Gaming and Leisure CEO Rian du Plessis has resigned from the horse-racing company after 10 years at the helm, and has pledged not to sell any company shares for the "foreseeable future".

The executive quit for personal reasons and will be replaced by head of international operations John Stuart, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. Du Plessis is a close friend of Steinhoff International former CEO Markus Jooste, who sat on the Phumelela board before his abrupt resignation from Steinhoff at the start of the retailer’s accounting crisis in December.

"John and his team are really well-armed and positioned to take the company to the next level. They have my full support," Du Plessis said by phone message, declining to elaborate on his decision to quit.

Du Plessis’s departure comes after the company’s share price was hurt by the Steinhoff share collapse. Jooste’s horse-management company, Mayfair Speculators, was the second-biggest shareholder in Phumelela through an entity called Kalamojo Trading and Investments, and any company with links to Steinhoff risked being tainted by the scandal.

Phumelela shares have fallen 23% in Johannesburg in 2018. The company is due to report full-year earnings on October 5 and those results will be presented by Stuart, the company said.