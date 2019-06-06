French government denies role in scuppering merger of carmakers

Wrong-footed by FCA’s decision to withdraw its merger proposal late on Wednesday, a French official called FCA chair John Elkann early on Thursday to ask if he might reconsider, but was rebuffed, said one source.

While France has a long history of government interference in business, President Emmanuel Macron came to power promising a broadly market-friendly agenda. The failure of the FCA deal risks leaving Renault locked into Europe’s stagnant mass market for cars, deterring other potential suitors, analysts said.

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday the government had engaged constructively, but had not been prepared to back a deal without the endorsement of Renault’s current alliance partner, Nissan.

Nissan had said it would abstain at a Renault board meeting to vote on the merger proposal.

The merger was aimed at achieving €5bn in annual synergies, with FCA accessing Renault’s superior electric drive technology and the French group getting a share of FCA’s lucrative Jeep and RAM brands.

Achieving the planned €5bn in FCA-Renault synergies would depend partly on access to technology jointly owned by Nissan, executives had said.

But a source close to FCA played down the significance of Nissan’s stance in the talks, blaming the French government for buckling to political pressure at home.

The FCA-Renault talks were conducted amid a French public outcry over 1,044 layoffs at a General Electric factory. The US group had promised to safeguard jobs there when it acquired France’s Alstom in 2015.

FCA has long been looking for a merger partner. Some analysts say its search for a deal is becoming more urgent as it is ill-prepared for tougher new emissions regulations. It previously held unsuccessful talks with Peugeot maker PSA Group, in which the French state also owns a stake.

French budget minister Gerald Darmanin said the door should not be closed on the possibility of a deal with Renault. Paris would be happy to re-examine any new proposal from FCA. “Talks could resume at some time in the future,” he said on FranceInfo radio.

But Evercore ISI analysts said the chances of a deal had “materially fallen”.

Renault said it was disappointed at not being able to pursue the merger, but FCA’s interest highlighted the attractiveness of the company and its alliance with Nissan.