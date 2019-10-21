New stores boost Cashbuild’s revenue

SA’s largest building materials retailer Cashbuild said on Monday its new stores had outperformed its existing store base, helping group revenue rise 2% in its first quarter to end-September.

The 14 new stores opened since July 2018 saw a 3% rise in transactions during the period, while existing stores saw a 2% decrease, the group said in an update.

Cashbuild has been rationalising the size and number of stores, as well as their locations, in the wake of a slowdown in house-building activity for middle-to lower-income consumers.

The company, which sells to cash-paying customers through 317 stores, closed poorly performing stores whose leases had lapsed, refurbished 26 stores, and relocated four other in its year to end-June.

During this period Cashbuild opened 11 new stores — nine Cashbuild stores and two P&L Hardware outlets.

In its quarter to end-September, Cashbuild added three new stores, refurbished one, and closed one other.

Cashbuild’s share price was flat at R211.84 as of 10.50am on Monday, having slipped 27.7% so far in 2019.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za