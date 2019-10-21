Companies / Retail & Consumer

New stores boost Cashbuild’s revenue

The DIY building retailer has seen healthy activity at its newly opened stores, but is reporting declining revenue at its old stores

21 October 2019 - 11:45 karl gernetzky
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

SA’s largest building materials retailer Cashbuild said on Monday its new stores had outperformed its existing store base, helping group revenue rise 2% in its first quarter to end-September.

The 14 new stores opened since July 2018 saw a 3% rise in transactions during the period, while existing stores saw a 2% decrease, the group said in an update.

Cashbuild has been rationalising the size and number of stores, as well as their locations, in the wake of a slowdown in house-building activity for middle-to lower-income consumers.

The company, which sells to cash-paying customers through 317 stores, closed poorly performing stores whose leases had lapsed, refurbished 26 stores, and relocated four other in its year to end-June.

During this period Cashbuild opened 11 new stores — nine Cashbuild stores and two P&L Hardware outlets.

In its quarter to end-September, Cashbuild added three new stores, refurbished one, and closed one other.

Cashbuild’s share price was flat at R211.84 as of 10.50am on Monday, having slipped 27.7% so far in 2019.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

