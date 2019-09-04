Libstar aims to up its exports

Libstar wants to increase contribution from its exports to as much as 20% in a move that will mitigate the subdued consumer spending and weak retail environment.

The producer of food products such as Denny mushrooms, Pringles and the Lancewood dairy range, generates 10% of total earnings from exporting chickens and wants to grow the contribution to 15%-20%.

The increase in exports will boost the group’s core businesses, which account for 88% of its revenue. Libstar’s core businesses include perishables — which at 48% are the group’s single largest contributor to revenue — ambient groceries, snacks and confectionery and baking aids.

Releasing the company’s results for the six months ended June 30, CFO Robin Smith on Wednesday said export plans included increasing volumes of fully-cooked chicken exported to McDonald’s in the Middle East and Mauritius.