WATCH: Stock picks — Woolworths and Libstar
Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth and Sekgabo Molelekoa from Umthombo Wealth talk to Business Day TV
Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Woolworths as his stock pick of the day and Sekgabo Molelekoa from Umthombo Wealth chose Libstar Holdings.
Kunze said: “I choose Woolworths, they released earnings a couple of weeks ago and the stock went back up to over R50 per share. It looks like they are finally turning things around.”
Molelekoa said: “Libstar is a supplier to Woolworths and I choose them partly on the back of Woolworths’s improving performance. Their top-five customers make up over 50% of their customer base and we are seeing big growth in private label, SA still has to catch up to European standards.”
