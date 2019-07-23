Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Woolworths and Libstar

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth and Sekgabo Molelekoa from Umthombo Wealth talk to Business Day TV

23 July 2019 - 10:23 Business Day TV
Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Woolworths as his stock pick of the day and Sekgabo Molelekoa from Umthombo Wealth chose Libstar Holdings.

Kunze said: “I choose Woolworths, they released earnings a couple of weeks ago and the stock went back up to over R50 per share. It looks like they are finally turning things around.”

Molelekoa said: “Libstar is a supplier to Woolworths and I choose them partly on the back of Woolworths’s improving performance. Their top-five customers make up over 50% of their customer base and we are seeing big growth in private label, SA still has to catch up to European standards.”

