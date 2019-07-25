Money & Investing retail Why Woolies is JPMorgan’s top pick JPMorgan gives retailer the green light and says there could even be value in its Australian investment in David Jones BL PREMIUM

After a gruelling three years, there may just be light at the end of the tunnel for Woolworths. The retailer’s stock plunged 38% in that time, largely because of its 2014 deal to buy the 181-year-old Australian department store chain David Jones for R23.3bn.

Last week, CEO Ian Moir must have breathed a sigh of relief when he announced that its sales had grown 5.9% for the 53 weeks to the end of June — 5.1% if the movement in the Australian dollar is excluded.