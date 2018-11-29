How Lewis does well in tough times

Lewis Group has become the de facto leader among SA’s listed furniture and appliance retailers — and it didn’t really have to do much. The demise and restructuring of its listed rivals has left it with a comparatively larger footprint.

Lewis CEO Johan Enslin says that, by his count, as many as 1,100 retail stores have closed over the past few years.

There has long been talk that the furniture retail sector was overtraded and that for some chains to remain viable they would have to go through consolidation.

The truth of this can be seen in Steinhoff’s subsidiary Pepkor closing 300 furniture and appliance retail operations over the past three years. It did this before Steinhoff’s troubles came to light. It even shut down its once iconic Joshua Doore chain in the restructuring.

Pepkor, with retail chains like Russells and Bradlows, now has only 589 furniture and appliance shops and 163 Sleepmasters stores, compared with Lewis’s 779 outlets.

There’s a similar story at the troubled African Bank, which at one stage owed its creditors about R1.3bn. It used to run more than 1,000 Ellerines and Beares stores, but the bank’s problems eventually caused it to either sell them off or close them. African Bank was also forced to sell Dial-a-Bed to Coricraft for R200m in 2014 and at about the same time dispose of 217 Wetherlys luxury furniture stores to Shoprite for an undisclosed amount.

Besides having few competing stores, Lewis gained by acquiring 62 Ellerines and Beares outlets outside SA for R250m in 2015. The transaction significantly increased its cross-border reach. "We doubled the number of stores we operate in Africa [outside SA]," Enslin says.

Fewer competitors for Lewis does not mean it doesn’t have any competition, however. Avior Research analyst Mark Hodgson says that though "it’s a bit easier" for Lewis, the company still has many competitors in the form of independent retailers and Shoprite’s furniture retail operations. Shoprite runs more than 400 OK Furniture stores, and independent chains such as Decofurn have also increased their presence in the market.