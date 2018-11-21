Tsogo Sun boosted by gaming alternatives

Tsogo is best known for its large urban casinos which include Montecasino and Gold Reef City in Gauteng as well as the sprawling Suncoast precinct in Durban.

In 2017 Tsogo — which is controlled by Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI) — finalised the acquisition of Vukani and Galaxy from Niveus (an investment company also controlled by HCI).

The combined EBITDAR (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, amortisation and rentals) for Vukani and Galaxy was R324m — which means the alternative gaming hub is already generating similar profits to Suncoast (Tsogo’s second biggest casino).

Comparative figures were not provided by Tsogo, but Tsogo CEO Jacques Booysen disclosed that the Galaxy and Vukani gaming businesses accounted for 18.2% of the growth in group income and 14.7% of the growth in group EBITDAR for the interim period.

By way of comparison, Niveus’ full-year results to end March 2017 showed Vukani increased full-year EBITDAR to R343m, and Galaxy reported EBITDAR from fully developed sites of R152m. If the latest interim numbers are annualised, it seems the alternative gaming assets are managing to achieve sprightly growth.

A gaming sector insider, who asked not to be named, reckoned the LPM and EBT sector would continue to grow faster than traditional casinos.

“It’s all about convenience. There are no hassles with finding parking as these operations are usually well located in suburban hubs. The payout ratios are also better than the traditional casinos.”