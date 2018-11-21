Apple supplier Foxconn seeks to slash costs

Bengaluru — Apple’s biggest iPhone assembler Foxconn aims to cut 20-billion yuan ($2.88bn) from expenses in 2019 as the company faces “a very difficult and competitive year”, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing an internal memo.

The Taiwan-based producer said it was conducting a regular annual review to budget effectively for 2019, but it was also the latest to point to concerns over demand for Apple's flagship devices.

Shares in Apple, at the heart of this week’s brutal sell-off on Wall Street, were up 1.2% at $179.13 in a broadly steadier market.

They have fallen nearly 9% since November 12 when one of its facial recognition suppliers, Lumentum Holdings, cut its outlook for the holiday quarter.

Shares in Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, closed down less than 1% at 70.60 Taiwanese dollars ($2.29).

Apple shocked investors earlier in November with a lower-than-expected sales forecast for the Christmas quarter that jolted parts suppliers across the world.

US chipmaker Lumentum was among the first to cut forecast along with screen maker Japan Display, followed by financial warnings from Qorvo, British chipmaker IQE and Austria’s AMS.

Foxconn’s iPhone business will need to reduce expenses by 6-billion yuan in 2019 and the company plans to eliminate about 10% of nontechnical staff, the Bloomberg report said.

Foxconn said it regularly reviews its operations to reallocate resources across its operations.