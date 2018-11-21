Apple supplier Foxconn seeks to slash costs
Taiwan-based producer conducts review to reduce expenses at its iPhone business
Bengaluru — Apple’s biggest iPhone assembler Foxconn aims to cut 20-billion yuan ($2.88bn) from expenses in 2019 as the company faces “a very difficult and competitive year”, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing an internal memo.
The Taiwan-based producer said it was conducting a regular annual review to budget effectively for 2019, but it was also the latest to point to concerns over demand for Apple's flagship devices.
Shares in Apple, at the heart of this week’s brutal sell-off on Wall Street, were up 1.2% at $179.13 in a broadly steadier market.
They have fallen nearly 9% since November 12 when one of its facial recognition suppliers, Lumentum Holdings, cut its outlook for the holiday quarter.
Shares in Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, closed down less than 1% at 70.60 Taiwanese dollars ($2.29).
Apple shocked investors earlier in November with a lower-than-expected sales forecast for the Christmas quarter that jolted parts suppliers across the world.
US chipmaker Lumentum was among the first to cut forecast along with screen maker Japan Display, followed by financial warnings from Qorvo, British chipmaker IQE and Austria’s AMS.
Foxconn’s iPhone business will need to reduce expenses by 6-billion yuan in 2019 and the company plans to eliminate about 10% of nontechnical staff, the Bloomberg report said.
Foxconn said it regularly reviews its operations to reallocate resources across its operations.
“The review being carried out by our team this year is no different than similar exercises carried out in past years ... to ensure we are aligned with the current and anticipated needs of our customers, our global operations and the market and economic challenges,” it said.
Foxconn posted a weaker-than-expected rise in quarterly profit last week. Japan’s Nikkei daily reported earlier in November that Apple had told Foxconn and rival Pegatron Corporation to halt plans for additional production lines dedicated to the iPhone XR.
Sector analysts estimate that Apple cut orders to its Taiwanese suppliers by 20% to 30% earlier in November, mainly because of weak demand for the iPhone XR and XS Max.
Apple started selling its higher-priced iPhone XS and XS Max in September and the XR model in October.
Reuters
Please sign in or register to comment.