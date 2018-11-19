Companies / Retail & Consumer

Pioneer Foods buoyant as debt falls

Group says it is now in a position to increase borrowings to fund further acquisitions

19 November 2018 - 20:00 Siseko Njobeni
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Pioneer Foods, owner of the Sasko, Weet-Bix, White Star and Liqui Fruit brands, said on Monday its low debt levels had given it room to increase borrowings to fund future acquisitions. 

In the year to end September, Pioneer Foods’s debt fell from R612m to R442m, while its net debt to equity ratio — which evaluates the company’s financial leverage — reduced from 8% to 5%. Pioneer Foods’s debt levels are historically low. In 2015, the company’s net debt to equity ratio was -1%. The company has a market capitalisation of R18.2bn. 

CEO Tertius Carstens said the group had access to increased syndicated debt facilities at very competitive rates.

Pioneer has, however, taken strain from inflationary pressure driven by rand weakness and increased international oil prices. It has shed 42.89% of its value so far this year. 

The macroeconomic pressures are unlikely to derail the company’s penchant for acquisitions because of its relatively low levels. The lean debt structure  put the company in good stead should attractive opportunities arise, said Carstens.

The company recently acquired a 100% stake in The Good Carb Food Company, a UK-based granola manufacturer, for R264m and the remaining 50.1% in Heinz Foods SA for R50m.

Pioneer Foods increased full-year revenue  3% to R20.2m, while adjusted operating profit increased  26% to R1.6bn.  Operating margin — which measures revenue after covering operating and nonoperating expenses — increased from 6.5% to 8%.

Total dividend for the year was unchanged at 365c.

Beverages in the groceries business increased volume 28%.  Beverages include the Lipton and Liqui Fruit brands.

Revenue of the Essential Foods segment of the company, which includes maize, wheat, pasta and rice, fell  5% to R11.9bn. Carstens attributed the poor performance mainly to 22% deflation in maize.

The groceries business, which experienced input inflation on beverages and fruit, increased revenue  15% to R5.1bn.

The company said it expected the inflationary pressure on its businesses to persist. “We thus anticipate muted consumption growth to be a short to medium-term reality,” it said.

The Pioneer Foods share price was up 1.02% at R78.29.

Poor US fruit crop is good news for Pioneer

The maker of Weet-Bix has opted to keep its shareholders on a steady diet, maintaining its dividend despite a jump in profit
Companies
14 hours ago

Pioneer foods plunges 10% ahead of release of results

JSE-listed food producers continue to face pressure from a weak rand, rising fuel costs and subdued economic environment
Companies
5 days ago

Pioneer Foods finally puts drought behind it

The group expects to struggle for top-line growth amid tough competition in second half-year
Companies
6 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Load-shedding back as plant outages force Eskom’s ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Steinhoff’s acting CEO replaced after ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Shareholders grill Sasol over greenhouse gas ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Group Five suffers court setback in its battle ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Woolworths pulls David Jones brand from SA stores
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Poor US fruit crop is good news for Pioneer
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Chicken feed is big money for Astral
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Astral Foods leaps on bullish trading update
Companies / Land & Agriculture

Which suitors are in line for Clover?
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Tongaat’s land disposal strategy is ‘backward-looking’
Companies / Land & Agriculture

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.