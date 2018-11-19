Pioneer Foods buoyant as debt falls

CEO Tertius Carstens said the group had access to increased syndicated debt facilities at very competitive rates.

Pioneer has, however, taken strain from inflationary pressure driven by rand weakness and increased international oil prices. It has shed 42.89% of its value so far this year.

The macroeconomic pressures are unlikely to derail the company’s penchant for acquisitions because of its relatively low levels. The lean debt structure put the company in good stead should attractive opportunities arise, said Carstens.

The company recently acquired a 100% stake in The Good Carb Food Company, a UK-based granola manufacturer, for R264m and the remaining 50.1% in Heinz Foods SA for R50m.

Pioneer Foods increased full-year revenue 3% to R20.2m, while adjusted operating profit increased 26% to R1.6bn. Operating margin — which measures revenue after covering operating and nonoperating expenses — increased from 6.5% to 8%.

Total dividend for the year was unchanged at 365c.

Beverages in the groceries business increased volume 28%. Beverages include the Lipton and Liqui Fruit brands.

Revenue of the Essential Foods segment of the company, which includes maize, wheat, pasta and rice, fell 5% to R11.9bn. Carstens attributed the poor performance mainly to 22% deflation in maize.

The groceries business, which experienced input inflation on beverages and fruit, increased revenue 15% to R5.1bn.

The company said it expected the inflationary pressure on its businesses to persist. “We thus anticipate muted consumption growth to be a short to medium-term reality,” it said.

The Pioneer Foods share price was up 1.02% at R78.29.