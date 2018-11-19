Poor US fruit crop is good news for Pioneer

South African fruit exports benefited from a poor crop in the US and a weak rand, Pioneer Foods said in its 2018 financial year results released on Monday morning.

Pioneer’s international division more than doubled its operating profit to R285m in the year to end-September from R121.5m, helping the group’s overall operating profit grow 26% to R1.6bn.

Pioneer segments itself into three divisions, of which the largest is “essential foods”, contributing 59% of revenue and 57% of operating profit.

Essential foods suffered a 4.9% decline in revenue to R11.9bn, but grew operating profit 14% to R915m.

“Although an exceptional maize recovery supported year-on-year profit improvement, the milling and baking segments of essential foods came under further pressure in the second semester through intensified competition, consumer down-trading within basic staple categories and increased cost pressure related to a weakening currency,” CEO Tertius Carstens said in the results statement.

Pioneer’s second-largest division is “groceries”, which contributed 25% of revenue and 26% of operating profit.

“The snacking category recorded negative volume growth and a consequent decline in profitability, primarily from dried fruit and rusks. LiquiFruit, Ceres and Fruitree all gained market share, while Weet-Bix maintained its share,” Carstens said.

The international division grew revenue 17% to R3.2bn, contributing 16% of the group’s total, and operating profit 134% to R285m, contributing 18% of the group’s total.

“The UK posted a pleasing result despite continued input cost inflation and increasing competitive pricing in the UK breakfast category,” Carstens said.

“The recent acquisition of the Lizi's brand, continued to support the growth of the branded products within the business. The Nigerian subsidiary performed well and delivered a solid set of results with noted improvement in year-on-year profitability.”

Although the fortunes of the food producer appear to have improved after years of drought — reflected by headline earnings per share (HEPS) rising 33% to R5.45 — Pioneer has opted for caution regarding dividends.

Its final dividend was maintained at R2.60, taking the total for the 2018 financial year to R3.65, the same as the previous year.

