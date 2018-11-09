Companies / Retail & Consumer

Tiger Brands falls after revised profit warning

The group now believes full-year HEPS is expected to fall as much as 30%, as it continues to grapple with the fallout from the listeriosis crisis

09 November 2018 - 11:42 Karl Genertzky
Picture: REUTERS, MIKE HUTCHINGS

JSE-listed food producer Tiger Brands — owner of Enterprise, Mrs Balls and Oros — revised the upper limit of its decline in headline earnings for the year to end-September, but its share price gave up ground anyway.

The group said headline earnings per share (HEPS) was expected to fall by between 25% and 30% during the period, a revision from the 22% to 37% range it forecast earlier in September.

Tiger Brands has cited cost increases due to currency movements, fuel price increases, labour settlements and higher administered costs.

It is also still grappling with the fallout from the listeriosis crisis, which prompted the closure of meat packaging plants country wide.

At 10.20am on Friday's the group's share price was off 2.53% to R273, having given up 40.23% so far in 2018. The group's results are expected on November 22. 

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Tiger prepares to reopen factories after listeriosis all-clear

The company says it is mindful of the need to rebuild trust
Companies
2 months ago

Listeriosis outbreak officially over, says Aaron Motsoaledi

More than 200 people died from listeriosis between January 2017 and July 26 and 1,060 cases of the illness were identified
National
2 months ago

JSE’s food index slumps as producers suffer from indigestion

Shares in Denny Mushrooms owner Libstar plunged 24% after a trading update, while Tiger Brands, which was under pressure on Thursday, lost a further ...
Markets
2 months ago

