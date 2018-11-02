Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Tiger Brands

02 November 2018 - 11:01 Business Day TV
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose Tiger Brands as her stock pick of the day.

She said that AVI, Tiger Brands and Pioneer are all struggling as they “are price takers not price makers”.

With the sell off that we've had, these stocks are just so fundamentally cheap and under valued at the moment it's a good opportunity to buy these and put them in your bottom draw.

