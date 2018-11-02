Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Tiger Brands
02 November 2018 - 11:01
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose Tiger Brands as her stock pick of the day.
She said that AVI, Tiger Brands and Pioneer are all struggling as they “are price takers not price makers”.
With the sell off that we've had, these stocks are just so fundamentally cheap and under valued at the moment it's a good opportunity to buy these and put them in your bottom draw.
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about Tiger Brands, her stock pick of the day
OR LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW HERE:
Please sign in or register to comment.