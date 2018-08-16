Companies / Retail & Consumer

CONSTELLATION BRANDS

US beer maker’s Canadian weed deal on a high

16 August 2018 - 05:06 Agency Staff
Pot luck: A worker weighs a package of marijuana at the Canopy Growth facility in Smiths Falls, Ontario, Canada. Reuters
Bengaluru — Constellation Brands, the maker of Corona beer, will invest another $4bn in Canada’s top cannabis producer, Canopy Growth, doubling down on one of a growing number of bets by the alcohol industry on legal pot.

Constellation was among the first major alcohol producers to invest in marijuana production when it pumped nearly $200m into Canopy last year but the latest notice makes it the biggest investment in the industry.

Canada, where 4.4-million people reported using the drug in the first half of the year, will fully legalise the recreational use of cannabis in October.

Constellation, Molson Coors and Anheuser-Busch are using the move by the US’s northern neighbour to hedge their bets for the future at a time when beer sales, roughly 60% of Constellation’s sales, are stagnating, particularly with the young.

Constellation will buy 104.5-million Canopy shares at C$48.60 ($37.12) per share, a 51.2% premium to the stock’s Tuesday closing price.

The deal will take Constellation’s ownership in Canopy to 38% from the 10% it took last October. Constellation could also increase its ownership to over 50% if it exercises warrants received as part of the deal.

"Over the past year, we’ve come to better understand the cannabis market, the tremendous growth opportunity it presents and Canopy’s market-leading capabilities in this space," Constellation CEO Rob Sands said in a statement.

Sales of cannabis in US legal markets should nearly triple to $16bn by 2020 from $5.4bn in 2015, according to Euromonitor International.

Reuters

