Companies / Retail & Consumer

Nigeria’s biggest group of unions pickets MTN Lagos office

10 July 2018 - 18:22 Agency Staff
A man passes an MTN board in Lagos, Nigeria. Picture: AFP PHOTO/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI
A man passes an MTN board in Lagos, Nigeria. Picture: AFP PHOTO/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI
Image:

Lagos — MTN Group’s Nigeria offices are being picketed by the country’s biggest group of unions over an alleged refusal to allow staff to form workers’ groups, a claim denied by Africa’s largest wireless carrier.

The Nigeria Labour Congress agreed with Johannesburg-based MTN to allow a "neutral group" to survey staff and find out who wants to join a union, general secretary Peter Ozo-Eson said outside the company’s offices in Lagos on Tuesday. "MTN has refused for that to happen," he said.

MTN is the market leader in Nigeria with almost 55-million customers, but has had a troubled relationship with Africa’s most populous country in recent years. In 2015, the company was hit with a regulatory fine that led to more than 18 months of negotiations that eroded the share price. Last year, MTN Nigeria’s headquarters in the capital, Abuja, were vandalised in retaliation for xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in SA.

As part of the $1bn fine settlement, MTN Nigeria pledged to list on the Nigerian Stock Exchange to deepen ties with the country.

CEO Rob Shuter says the move will take place by the end of this year, though it has yet to submit its initial public offering application, according to Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission.

Regarding the right to unionise, MTN’s Nigerian unit does not prevent employees "from associating among themselves" but is wary of them being "forced to join associations", the company said by e-mail. Staff have been injured and company property vandalised, it said.

MTN shares traded 1.7% lower at R109.81 as of 2.36pm in Johannesburg, extending the 2018 decline to 20%.

Bloomberg

MTN Uganda raided by security personnel who disconnect several servers

The men said they were from the Uganda Internal Security Organisation — and MTN claims they have also kidnapped an employee of Huawei
Companies
4 days ago

New mobile operator Rain takes battle over data prices to Vodacom, MTN

The data-only network operator that launched mobile services two weeks ago wants to win over its rivals’ heavy data users
Companies
19 days ago

Vodacom’s R325m Transnet deal ‘valid’

The high court dismisses MTN’s bid to have the mobile voice and data services tender set aside
Companies
21 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
VBS executives may have stolen 75% of its assets
Companies / Financial Services
2.
McKinsey stands firm on controversial SOE pricing ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
VBS executives may have stolen 75% of its assets
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Steinhoff’s shady forestry deals come to light
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Dutch shareholder group VEB wants heads to roll ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Benin lets MTN chief return
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Nigerian bourse expects MTN listing to be transformational
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN sets its sights on borrowing $1bn in Nigeria
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Iranian sanctions put MTN’s repatriation of cash at risk
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Subscriber rise bodes well for MTN’s IPO
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Mcebisi Jonas appointed a director of MTN
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Telecoms giant MTN faces R4.6bn Iran problem
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN’s mixed bag of subscriber numbers shows a market under pressure
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN and Ecobank form task teams for targeted African expansion
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.