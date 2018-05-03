MTN’s mixed bag of subscriber numbers shows a market under pressure

MTN’s total subscriber numbers declined by 6.6% to 221-million at the end of March, from 237-million a year earlier.

But compared with the December quarter, the March quarter showed a rebound of 1.9%, MTN said in a quarterly update released on Thursday morning.

In its home market, MTN reported that it lost 753,00 prepaid users over the year, taking the total at March 31 to 24-million, while gaining 328,000 postpaid users, taking the total to 5.5-million.

MTN’s overall South African subscriber numbers for the March quarter showed an annual decline of 1.4% to 29.8-million from 30.2-million, but rebounded 1% from December.

The update described the December and March subscriber numbers as "modernised".

"Revenue from contracts with customers has been implemented with effect from January 1 2018 and comparative numbers have been restated where appropriate," the update said.

In Nigeria, subscriber numbers showed an annual decline of 9.9% to 54.5-million from 60.5-million, but a quarterly rebound of 4.3%.

While subscriber numbers rebounded from December to March, the monthly average revenue per user (known as arpu, and regarded as a key measure for the cellphone industry) for SA showed sharp quarterly declines while remaining nearly flat over the year.

MTN reported arpu for South African prepaid users fell 6.8% to R77.19 a month during the March quarter, from R82.84 a month during the December quarter.

It was R72.06 during the March quarter of 2017.

Its arpu of South African postpaid users fell 11.6% to R141.80 a month during the March quarter from R160.42 during the December quarter. It was R147.05 a month during the March quarter of 2017.

MTN — which got into trouble with the US government in 2012 for selling equipment supplied by Chinese manufacturer Huawei to the Iranian government, which then used it to spy on and imprison citizens — indicated in Thursday’s statement that the latest US ban on Chinese telecommunications equipment could affect it.

"Following the recent denial order issued by the US Department of Commerce, we are assessing both the impact and contingency planning given our exposure to ZTE in our networks," MTN Group CEO Rob Shuter said in the update.

"Group voice revenue growth of 5.4% benefited from strong growth in Nigeria and Ghana of 15.2% and 20.6% respectively," Shuter said.

"Group data revenue grew by 26.9% as we executed on our dual-data strategy, ensuring appropriate data coverage across our footprint.

"Digital service revenue is a material opportunity for the group, led by MTN Mobile Money and rich-media services. Mobile money revenue increased by 52.4% year-on-year"