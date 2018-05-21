Pioneer Foods finally puts drought behind it

Pioneer Foods enjoyed an improved performance in the six months to March, helped in part by a low base created in the year-earlier period, when it was still dealing with the effects of the drought.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose 30% to R3.17, Pioneer said on Monday, as earnings from essential foods as well as international businesses recovered from last year’s slump.

Operating profit in the essential foods division leapt 70% to R561m, even though revenue in the segment dropped 10% to R5.82bn.

A strong performance from maize, as well as higher profits from pasta and rice, supported essential foods. The White Star maize brand in particular benefited from lower raw material costs.