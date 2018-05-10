Tribunal delays decision on Pioneer Foods’ proposed deal with Kraft Heinz

The Competition Tribunal postponed making a decision on whether to allow Pioneer Foods to buy the half of the South African operations of US multinational Kraft Heinz that it does not already own.

"The Competition Tribunal is waiting for further documentation with regard to the transaction, " it said in a statement on Thursday.

The Competition Commission had recommended that the tribunal approve the deal on condition Pioneer committed to not cutting more than 27 jobs.

The tribunal said it had unconditionally approved Heinz Foods SA and Pioneer forming the joint-venture in 2003.

"Heinz Foods SA currently markets the Heinz range of ketchups, soups and baked beans locally. It also produces and markets Wellington’s range of sauces and condiments, and also distributes John West, Today and Mama’s products," the tribunal said in the statement.