Higher sin taxes have steered South Africans away from beer, says AB InBev

Higher sin taxes reduced the amount of beer South Africans drank in the March quarter, Anheuser-Busch InBev said in its quarterly results statement on Wednesday morning.

"The above-inflation excise tax increases announced in the annual budget in February were followed by a price increase on March 1 unlike the prior year when the tax increase was absorbed until July 1. This reduced demand in the mainstream segment, with a consequent loss of market share during the earlier Easter peak season," AB InBev said.

But despite "low, single-digit volume declines", AB InBev said its South African business, SAB, "saw revenue growth of mid-single-digits, driven by high, single-digit revenue per hectolitre growth".

"Castle Lite continues its strong growth in the core plus segment and this quarter achieved the highest ever online engagement through its partnership with the famous rap artist Chance the Rapper," the company said in its results statement.

"Castle Free continues to expand the beer category into the no-alcohol space and recently announced a multi-year sponsorship of the National Rugby 7s team. In the near-beer segment, the successful launch of a new variant contributed to over 30% growth in Flying Fish."

AB InBev reported revenue for the March quarter, which is the first quarter of its financial year, grew 4.7% to $13bn from the matching quarter in 2017.

"The business integration with SAB is progressing well, with synergies and cost savings of $160m captured during quarter," AB InBev said.