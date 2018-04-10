Ann Crotty Writer-at-large
Companies / Retail & Consumer

GT Ferreira, farm workers lose R1bn in Steinhoff collapse

10 April 2018 - 05:47 Ann Crotty
Steinhoff’s head office in Stellenbosch, Cape Town. Picture: DAVID HARRISON
Steinhoff’s head office in Stellenbosch, Cape Town. Picture: DAVID HARRISON

One of SA’s most respected bankers, GT Ferreira, who co-founded FirstRand with Paul Harris and Laurie Dippenaar, has seen more than R1bn of his wealth wiped out by the collapse of Steinhoff as his own direct investment in the retail group has collapsed to a fraction of its initial value.

In addition, workers on his wine farm, Tokara, who were invested in Steinhoff have seen that investment shrink to just a few million rand.

Ferreira bought about 5.96-million shares in Steinhoff in July 2015, just four months before the group transferred its primary listing from the JSE to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

In July 2015, Steinhoff was trading at about R78 a share, putting a value of R460m on Ferreira’s investment. The South African share register reveals that Ferreira still holds 5.96-million Steinhoff shares. They are now worth R18m.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Banker, farm workers lose R1bn on Steinhoff

If you would like to subscribe  to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here to subscribe.  

Steinhoff board’s shoddy behaviour makes it redundant

The board’s lack of insight must be a breach of company law, as the legislation states that it is responsible for the financial statements, ...
Opinion
22 hours ago

Dutch investors gun for Deloitte over Steinhoff

VEB wanted to know why Deloitte had been unable to prevent the multibillion euro fraud
Companies
1 day ago

Wider implications of Steinhoff property spook investors

The independent property valuations announcement  spreads uncertainty for property investors on the JSE
Companies
4 days ago

Steinhoff dithers while directors wait for pay

Results of Steinhoff annual meeting in March 2017 reveal that 99.62% of shareholders approve 2017 remuneration for the supervisory board
Companies
4 days ago

Shareholder indignation as Steinhoff's executive-fee plan put on ice

The excitement abated when shareholders realised Steinhoff was not scrapping the plans
Companies
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Absa reshuffles its executives
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Mining stalwarts back out of SA
Companies / Mining
3.
Wiese selling off stake in underperforming fund
Companies / Property
4.
West African businessman joins wrangle over JSE ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Dutch investors gun for Deloitte over Steinhoff
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

STUART THEOBALD: Jooste’s obsession with maintaining Steinhoff illusion drove ...
Opinion / Columnists

How did Steinhoff happen?
Investing / Investors Monthly

RON DERBY: Demise of corporate conscience deadlier than listeriosis itself
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.