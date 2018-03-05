Board reshuffle has failed to lessen Steinhoff woes

"Sonn may just be trying to manage expectations," said one analyst, who hardly bothers to follow the share anymore. One Dutch-based institution said that the Dutch courts would not allow Steinhoff and PwC unlimited time to produce a report.

The disturbing news overshadowed the announcement of a number of high-profile appointments to the board, which indicate that the board has taken into consideration the views of some of the critical players in the controversy.

Hugo Nelson and Alexandra Watson are both on the board of Coronation Fund Managers, which was one of the largest institutional investors in Steinhoff. Moira Moses is a trustee at the Government Employees Pension Fund and a nonexecutive director of the Public Investment Corporation, which was the second-largest investor after Christo Wiese.

A vital player in the new board is likely to be Peter Wakkie, who will chair a new governance and ethics committee. Wakkie, a leading Dutch lawyer with extensive experience in corporate governance, was instrumental in securing Dutch retail group Royal Ahold’s survival after an accounting scandal brought it to its knees in 2003. In 2005 Ahold agreed to pay global shareholders $1.1bn to settle class action lawsuits that were threatening to derail the company’s turnaround.

Wakkie was appointed Ahold’s chief corporate governance counsel and an executive director in the wake of the scandal, which has chilling similarities with Steinhoff, including Deloitte as external auditor. Four of Ahold’s executives, including the CEO and chief financial officer, were charged with falsifying documents, misleading investors and defrauding auditors. Regulators alleged Ahold overstated its sales by $30bn over three years.

The two other new directors are Khanyisile Kweyama — who, as SABC interim chairman, has made a contribution to securing the future of the national broadcaster — and Clive Thomson, the former Barloworld CEO.

Len Konar, Claus Daun and Bruno Steinhoff will retire at the annual meeting in April. Theunie Lategan, who joined the board in 2011, has stepped down with immediate effect.

