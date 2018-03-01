Creator of Dyson appliances to expand into electric vehicles

London — James Dyson, the billionaire behind the vacuum cleaners that bear his name, is establishing a new UK research hub as he shifts up a gear in his drive into electric cars.

Dyson, speaking to AFP as his company published soaring profit on booming Asian sales, outlined plans to open a second research and development centre in a former Royal Air Force airfield in Hullavington, southwest England.

The entrepreneur, who owns 100% of the company he founded in the 1970s, has revolutionised household appliances with his bagless vacuum cleaners, bladeless fans and air purifiers. Dyson now has Britain’s air pollution concerns in his sights and expressed confidence this week over the group’s electric car ambitions.

The company will shift its 400-strong automotive engineering team to the sprawling Hullavington facility in May, alongside workers from other divisions. The first vehicle — as yet unnamed — will be available for orders from 2020.

"We will be taking orders. You can order one now, if you like," he joked in a telephone interview from nearby Malmesbury, where the group has its main base.

The exact manufacturing location was "still under discussion", he added, but indicated that it would either be in Britain or Asia.

A five-year investment programme ending in 2021 will see the bulk of £2.5bn pumped into Dyson’s automotive unit.

Electric vehicles are increasing in popularity as governments worldwide drive forward plans to gradually phase out polluting petrol and diesel cars. In Britain, new car sales fell for the first time in six years during 2017, largely on plummeting demand for diesel-powered vehicles, industry data showed.

Total sales dropped 5.7% to 2.54-million vehicles, the first annual drop since 2011, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

AFP