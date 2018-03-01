Are traditional cars nearing the end of the road?

Electric cars will remain more expensive than petrol or diesel cars until the middle of the next decade, one of Nissan’s most senior executives has predicted.

Vice-president Daniele Schillaci said the prices of battery vehicles and traditional cars will draw level in 2025, ending the need for government subsidies that currently support the majority of electric car sales.

"We think that 2025 will be the turning point where the cost of an EV [electric vehicle] car, the same EV and internal combustion engine, will be the same. That will be a turning point for the customer," he said.

Nissan, through its global alliance with Renault and Mitsubishi, is the world’s largest electric car producer, selling more than 500,000 since launching the first battery Leaf car in 2010.

Car makers across the world are pumping billions of pounds into electric technologies to meet increasingly stringent emissions rules.

Volkswagen has pledged to sell 3-million electric or hybrid cars a year by 2025, while Ford has said it will invest $11bn in the technology.

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi will launch 12 new electric models by 2022.

Yet electric sales remain less than 1% of global car sales, with the costs of the cars one of the principal reasons for subdued consumer adoption. Prices for Nissan’s electric Leaf car start at £22,000 (R500,550), compared with its comparable petrol-engine Micra car that sells for £12,000 (the new Micra is not yet on sale in SA).