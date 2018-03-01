INDUSTRY NEWS
Are traditional cars nearing the end of the road?
2025 could be the year where the cost of electric cars is equal to those with internal combustion engines, writes Peter Campbell
Electric cars will remain more expensive than petrol or diesel cars until the middle of the next decade, one of Nissan’s most senior executives has predicted.
Vice-president Daniele Schillaci said the prices of battery vehicles and traditional cars will draw level in 2025, ending the need for government subsidies that currently support the majority of electric car sales.
"We think that 2025 will be the turning point where the cost of an EV [electric vehicle] car, the same EV and internal combustion engine, will be the same. That will be a turning point for the customer," he said.
Nissan, through its global alliance with Renault and Mitsubishi, is the world’s largest electric car producer, selling more than 500,000 since launching the first battery Leaf car in 2010.
Car makers across the world are pumping billions of pounds into electric technologies to meet increasingly stringent emissions rules.
Volkswagen has pledged to sell 3-million electric or hybrid cars a year by 2025, while Ford has said it will invest $11bn in the technology.
Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi will launch 12 new electric models by 2022.
Yet electric sales remain less than 1% of global car sales, with the costs of the cars one of the principal reasons for subdued consumer adoption. Prices for Nissan’s electric Leaf car start at £22,000 (R500,550), compared with its comparable petrol-engine Micra car that sells for £12,000 (the new Micra is not yet on sale in SA).
Yet as batteries become more advanced, electric car costs will fall. "What we know is the relationship of density of the battery and the cost is improving all the time," says Schillaci. "I expect, in the mid term, to see technological revolution on the battery."
Battery vehicles are cheaper to run and maintain than traditional cars, with electricity cheaper than petrol and a fraction of the number of moving parts. UBS has calculated there are 35 moving parts inside a Chevrolet Bolt, an all-electric car from General Motors, compared with 167 in a Volkswagen Golf.
"There are much fewer parts, and it is easier to maintain," says Schillaci. "In all, electric vehicles are much more simple than a traditional model."
Analysts at UBS have forecast that the total cost of electric car ownership, including charging costs and maintenance, will fall below that of internal combustion cars as early as this year in Europe.
Subsidies, however, are still hugely important for electric sales. Norway, the country with the highest electric car penetration, offers generous incentives for battery vehicles, while sales in Denmark fell 60% in the three months after government subsidies were removed.
As sales rise, governments are also unwilling to keep incentivising purchases.
The US government plans to end payouts for car makers once they have sold 200,000 electric vehicles, while China has set a timeline for winding down its subsidy programme.
Schillaci says the ability to buy electric cars without the need for subsidies would be a "turning point globally".
© 2018 The Financial Times
