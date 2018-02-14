Tesla risks being relegated to expensive niche as it fails to strike a deal in China

Hong Kong — Tesla, the biggest-selling electric car (EV) maker in the US, is in danger of being relegated to an expensive niche in China because CEO Elon Musk cannot clinch a deal to open a factory there.

More than seven months after Tesla said it was working with Shanghai’s government to explore assembling cars, an agreement has not been finalised because the two sides disagree on the ownership structure for a proposed factory, according to people with direct knowledge of the situation.

China’s central government said the plant must be a joint venture with local partners, while Tesla wanted to own the factory completely, the people said, asking not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential. Currently, all foreign car makers must partner Chinese companies in order to manufacture locally.

Tesla’s sluggishness in starting local manufacturing means it is fumbling a chance to capitalise on China’s hard sell for new-energy vehicles, including EVs, plug-in hybrids and fuel-cell vehicles.

President Xi Jinping’s administration wants to scrub notorious air pollution and reduce dependence on imported oil, and it is doling out billions of dollars in subsidies to entice consumers away from gas guzzlers.

"It’s a market they need to get a foothold in," said Jeffrey Osborne, an analyst for Cowen & Company with an underperform recommendation on Tesla.