Guess co-founder relinquishes daily duties after sexual-misconduct charges

New York — Guess co-founder and chairperson Paul Marciano is relinquishing his day-to-day duties at the company in the wake of sexual-harassment accusations by model Kate Upton and other women.

The board and Marciano agreed that he should step away from the business — without drawing a salary — until the completion of an investigation, the apparel seller said on Tuesday. A special board committee with two independent directors is overseeing the matter.

Marciano stepped down as CEO of Guess in 2015, but has held sway over the company through his roles as co-founder, chairperson and chief creative officer. He has denied the allegations, Guess said on Tuesday.

"I have pledged my full co-operation to the company, and I have the utmost confidence in our CEO Victor Herrero to continue leading the company during this time," Marciano said in a statement.

Guess shares fell as much as 4.4% to $14.86 following the announcement. They are down 12% this year.

Upton stepped forward in late January with allegations of sexual misconduct, invoking the #MeToo movement in social media posts. She later said in an interview with Time that Marciano had touched her inappropriately after she began shooting a Guess ad campaign.

The Los Angeles-based company also said it has investigated two other allegations against Marciano that were brought to light by an entertainment website in November. One — taken from a lawsuit filed in 2009 — was denied by the executive at the time, Guess said earlier this month.

The law firm of O’Melveny & Myers is conducting the probe. The special board committee also retained Glaser Weil.

Bloomberg