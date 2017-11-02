TFG’s profit is flat despite increase in revenue
Retail group TFG grew revenue 9% to R13.97bn but after-tax profit remained flat at R1.04bn for the six months to end-September.
It declared an interim dividend of R3.25, slightly higher than the matching period’s R3.20.
TFG had ended the reporting period with 3,809 outlets spread over 32 countries, it said in its interim results on Thursday.
The retailer segments itself into three geographic regions: Africa; London; and Australia.
In Africa, it opened 74 new outlets while closing 30, in London it opened 46 while closing 39, and in Australia it opened 24 while closing eight.
"We plan to open in excess of 100 new outlets in the second half of the year," CEO Doug Murray said in the results statement.
The group’s flagship brand, Foschini, contravened the National Credit Act by selling club magazine subscriptions to its customers, according to the National Credit Regulator.
"The group, together with two other major listed retailers, initiated legal action against the National Credit Regulator and Department of Trade and Industry and we await the ruling from the court case which was heard in August of this year."
TFG raised R2.5bn via an accelerated bookbuild in July to finance its acquisition of Australian chain Retail Apparel Group (RAG). Its other Australian subsidiary is G-Star.
"RAG’s trading for the two months’ since acquisition has been ahead of management’s expectations. Clear strategic objectives and key performance indicators have been set and are on track to be met by year-end.
"G-Star, trading for the past six months, was impacted by stock availability which has now largely been resolved," the results statement said.
Murray said the group’s second-half performance was heavily dependent on Christmas trading.
Total retail turnover growth for the first five weeks of the second half of its financial year was at similar levels to the first half, Murray said.
