TFG fires KPMG as its external auditor

Retailer TFG has dropped KPMG as its external auditor.

It joins a growing list of JSE-listed companies that have cut ties with the auditing firm, which admitted to shoddy conduct in its dealings with Gupta-linked companies.

In a terse statement on Monday, TFG said it had appointed Deloitte & Touch as its external auditor with immediate effect.

AVI, Sasfin, Sygnia and a few others have already dumped KPMG, which is battling to restore public faith in its local operations.

After conducting its own internal probe KPMG found that the work it did for the controversial Gupta-owned companies fell short of its own standards.

The Gupta family is accused of exercising undue influence in the awarding of a number of state-owned contracts.

“We have initiated this change in response to governance concerns raised at KPMG Inc,” says TFG CEO Doug Murray. “TFG remains committed to the highest standards of corporate governance, and to our role as a leading investor in growing the local manufacturing industry and the economy as a whole in SA.”