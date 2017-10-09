Companies / Financial Services

TFG fires KPMG as its external auditor

09 October 2017 - 16:29 Staff Writer
TFG outlets, which include Foschini stores, bucked the retail trend of the past year. Picture: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE
TFG outlets, which include Foschini stores, bucked the retail trend of the past year. Picture: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE

Retailer TFG has dropped KPMG as its external auditor.

It joins a growing list of JSE-listed companies that have cut ties with the auditing firm, which admitted to shoddy conduct in its dealings with Gupta-linked companies.

In a terse statement on Monday, TFG said it had appointed Deloitte & Touch as its external auditor with immediate effect.

AVI, Sasfin, Sygnia and a few others have already dumped KPMG, which is battling to restore public faith in its local operations.

After conducting its own internal probe KPMG found that the work it did for the controversial Gupta-owned companies fell short of its own standards.

The Gupta family is accused of exercising undue influence in the awarding of a number of state-owned contracts.

“We have initiated this change in response to governance concerns raised at KPMG Inc,” says TFG CEO Doug Murray. “TFG remains committed to the highest standards of corporate governance, and to our role as a leading investor in growing the local manufacturing industry and the economy as a whole in SA.” 

 

No more work for KPMG until Irba probe is done, Telkom says

Telkom, SA’s largest landline operator, will not award any new business to KPMG’s local unit pending the outcome of an investigation into the firm by ...
Companies
7 hours ago

In the state-capture depression, it is darkly satisfying to hate on KPMG

KPMG, you’ve been saying how sorry you are. But you’d feel sincerely sorry if you have to give R1.53bn to the nation, writes Deon Wiggett
Opinion
13 hours ago

AYABONGA CAWE: Construction of BEE policies not limited to deal with state

‘We are still apologetic, still talking 30%, still talking 40%. Why can’t we all just be bold and take it to a level we want?’
Opinion
13 hours ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: KPMG to name panel for independent probe

KPMG is also expected to give details about the scope, terms of reference and the estimated duration of the probe, writes Bekezela Phakathi
Politics
14 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Tuesday deadline set for Trillian and McKinsey to ...
Companies / Energy
2.
New property marketplace aims to disrupt local ...
Companies / Property
3.
EXCLUSIVE: Oakbay’s former pay agent not ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Sasol abandons its BEE debt plan
Companies / Energy
5.
Glencore in bid for 75% of Chevron SA
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

No more work for KPMG until Irba probe is done, Telkom says
Companies / Financial Services

AYABONGA CAWE: Construction of BEE policies not limited to deal with state
Opinion / Columnists

In the state-capture depression, it is darkly satisfying to hate on KPMG
Opinion

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: KPMG to name panel for independent probe
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.