How UFO acquisition will boost Lewis

The Lewis share price reacted positively to news that the group was purchasing cash furniture retailer United Furniture Outlets, with the stock gaining 1.94% to close at R27.32.

United Furniture Outlets is an upmarket, privately owned retailer with a footprint of just 30 stores. The hefty R320m price tag will be paid in cash from the group’s cash resources. United Furniture Outlets’s audited net assets at the end of February were R66.4m and attributable profit for the year to end-February was R21.9m.

The end-August unaudited balance sheet reflects net assets of R82m. However, although the Lewis board is satisfied with the unaudited information, it advises shareholders to exercise caution in relying on it.

The acquisition does not require shareholder approval.

The R320m represents a historic price:earnings rating of almost 15 times and a substantial premium on net asset value, whether the February or August figure is used.