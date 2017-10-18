Buyback nod fails to boost Lewis

The prospect of renewed share repurchasing failed to move the Lewis share price on Tuesday and it closed marginally weaker at R27.45. At the annual general meeting earlier in the day, 99.9% of shareholders voted to give the board authority to repurchase up to 5% of the shares in issue.

In early October, the company informed shareholders that in the four months to end-September, it had exhausted the authority, granted at the 2016 meeting, to repurchase 3% of the firm’s shares. In those four months, Lewis spent R95m repurchasing 2.9-million shares at R28.62-R35.50.

This was the first repurchasing the group had done since 2009. In 2005-09, it repurchased 11.1-million shares at an average price of R50.67 a share.