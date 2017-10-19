Companies / Retail & Consumer

Lewis Stores sets its sights on richer consumers with UFO deal

19 October 2017 - 07:53 Robert Laing
Lewis Stores. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/FINANCIAL MAIL
Lewis Stores. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/FINANCIAL MAIL

Lewis Stores is acquiring the United Furniture Outlets (UFO) chain for R320m, the JSE-listed furniture retailer said on Thursday morning.

Lewis will buy the 30-store chain for cash from its founder Philip Glick, manager Michael Yapanis, and investors Martini Enterprises Group and LFC Trust.

Lewis, the traditionally downmarket furniture chain, said the deal would help it expand into the most affluent band of South African consumers, defined as living standards measure (LSM) nine and 10 by the South African Advertising Research Foundation.

"UFO is recognised as a luxury brand with a value offering to the upper-consumer spectrum, namely LSM 9-10+. The business was established in 2004 and currently more than half of its stores are located in Gauteng," Lewis said on Thursday.

"The acquisition will enable Lewis Stores to achieve improved economies of scale and provide a platform to penetrate new market sectors through a wider, more exclusive product range.

"Importantly, Lewis Stores is of the view that the acquisition will diversify its offering by increasing its cash-to-credit sales ratio and facilitate access to a higher income customer market segment."

UFO’s net assets were R66.4m and its attributable profit was R21.9m for its financial year to end-February. Lewis said it would withhold R16m of the R320m agreed price until this net asset value had been confirmed.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
SAA’s Myeni heading for departure lounge
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
FBI and UK watchdogs launch Gupta probes
Companies / Financial Services
3.
First black woman set to be bank CEO
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Zuma’s ‘fixer team’ for Eskom wanted to loot the ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Treasury announces new board for SAA
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Related Articles

Buyback nod fails to boost Lewis
Companies / Retail & Consumer

NGO firm to take on Lewis board
Companies / Retail & Consumer

NEWS ANALYSIS: Lewis share repurchase the sensible thing to do
News & Fox

Credit regulator 'stalls' action against Lewis
Business

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.