Companies / Retail & Consumer

SALES GROWTH

H&M outpaces its slower rivals

H&M CEO Karl-Johan Persson said fashion retail was going through a period of extensive change because of increased digitalisation

30 June 2017 - 06:49 Colleen Goko
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Swedish fashion chain H&M continued its winning streak in SA, growing interim sales 32% in rand terms.

This far outpaced the growth of domestic players such as Mr Price Group, Edcon and TFG. H&M’s performance suggests it also did better than foreign competitor Cotton On of Australia, which may close some of its stores in the country.

However, with only 11 stores, H&M has one of the smaller footprints among the international competition; Cotton On has 200 stores.

The slowdown in consumer spending as well as political uncertainty hurt local retail results. Mr Price Group reported a drop in retail sales of 0.5% in the year to April 1 2017, while comparable store sales fell 3.6%. For the 52 weeks to March, Edcon’s group sales fell 6.7% to R25bn.

Most retailers indicated that they would be more cautious in their approach to opening new stores. H&M has said it planned to open another five stores in SA before the end of 2017.

The JSE’s general retailers index has declined 15% over the past year.

Independent analyst Syd Vianello said the retail picture was unlikely to improve in the near term as consumers in all brackets were taking strain.

Commenting on H&M’s group results, CEO Karl-Johan Persson said fashion retail was going through a period of extensive change because of increased digitalisation. In the six months to May, H&M group sales rose 9%.

"Customer behaviour and expectations are changing at an ever-increasing pace, with a greater and greater share of sales taking place online. This shift brings great opportunities for the group," said Persson.

"We are in a strong position, with well-known global brands suited to both physical stores and online sales. We are financially strong and can invest at the pace required," he said.

Luxury retail sector starts to feel pinch

Fall in consumer confidence to hit high-end brands
Companies
3 days ago

Suppliers at a huge disadvantage when dealing with supermarkets

Big four food retailers control most of the market and determine who is able to enter the product supply chain
Opinion
7 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Eskom slashes Optimum’s R2.1bn fine for the Guptas
Companies / Energy
2.
LIVE BLOG: Sexwale reveals details of probe into ...
Companies
3.
Tribunal shuts out Dudu Myeni’s plea
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Five important things Geoff Budlender found in ...
Companies
5.
AngloGold may axe third of workforce
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Woolworths faces fight on many fronts
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Big squeeze on malls
Features

H&M sales rise in SA bad news for local retailers
Companies / Retail & Consumer

H&M invests in supply chain as ‘fast fashion’ rivalry intensifies
Companies

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.