Lewis slashes dividend as full-year earnings drop

24 May 2017 - 09:41 Staff Writer
Lewis. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Lewis slashed its final dividend drastically as the furniture retailer reported a drop in its full-year profit, which it attributed to tough trading environment, magnified by stringent affordability assessment.

Group credit sales accounted for 65.2% of total sales in the year to March, up from 64.3% in the year earlier period, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Credit sales in Beares accounted for 56.6% of the brand’s sales while 67.2% of Lewis, and Best Home and Electric sales are on credit.

The retailer on Wednesday declared a final dividend of 100c per share in year to March, which down from 302c in the year-earlier period, bringing the total to 200c from 517c.

Group revenue was down 3.3% to R5.6bn as merchandise sales dropped 2%. On a like-for-like basis, merchandise sales dropped 9%. Stores outside SA contributed 24.1% of merchandise sales from 17.4%.

The weaker revenue growth and higher operating and debtor costs contributed to the group’s operating margin contracting to 10.1% from 14.1%.

Debtor cost growth increased by 6% for the year, reflecting an improvement from the 17% growth last year.

Headline earnings declined to R355m, from R552.1m in the year-earlier period and headline earnings per share (HEPS) dropped 35.6% to 400.1c.

At year-end, the group traded out of 761 stores across its three retail brands.

