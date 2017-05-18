Companies / Retail & Consumer

Lewis’s shares rise despite profit warning

18 May 2017 - 10:11 Robert Laing
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Furniture retailer Lewis warned shareholders on Wednesday that its earnings were expected to fall by as much as 66% — which appears to have been less severe than investors expected because its share price jumped 3% on Thursday morning.

Lewis said in its trading update it expected to report on May 24 that its basic earnings per share (EPS) for the year to end-March would be in the range of 58% and 66% lower than the previous year’s R10.83.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) were expected to drop by between 30% and 40% from the previous year’s R6.22.

Lewis said the drop in earning was partly due to its 2016 results benefiting from a one-off windfall of R496m from selling an investment portfolio held in its subsidiary, Monarch Insurance Company.

Merchandise sales in its 2017 financial year fell 2.2%, with like-for-like merchandise sales down 9.3%, the trading statement said.

Its overall revenue was down 3.3%.

"The group’s gross profit margin continued to expand in line with management’s expectations and improved to 41.6% compared to 38% in the previous year," Lewis said.

"Debtor costs for the year increased by 6% reflecting an improvement from the 17% growth reported at the 2016 year-end."

Retail sales rebound in March — but not enough to save quarterly decline

Stats SA data show that GDP may suffer a second quarter of decline after coming in at negative 0.3% — two consecutive quarters of GDP decline is the ...
Economy
22 hours ago

Healthy fast food from Woolies

Woolworths has quietly launched a new retail brand called NOW NOW that taps into the growing demand for healthy, fresh food made fast.
Business
4 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Now Eskom says Molefe was retrenched
Companies / Energy
2.
Gigaba re-enters fray with Oppenheimers' Fireblade
Companies
3.
Denel's partner in Asia insolvent, says Lungisa ...
Companies
4.
Steinhoff to list its African retail assets
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
PIC suggested as equity partner for bleeding SAA
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Related Articles

Lewis’s third-quarter revenue declines in tough conditions
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.