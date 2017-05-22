Companies / Retail & Consumer

TRADING STATEMENT

Sugar unit to boost Tongaat earnings

22 May 2017 - 05:56 Marc Hasenfuss
Peter Staude. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Shareholders in Tongaat Hulett, one of the JSE’s stalwart counters, are set for sweet returns in the year to the end of March after the core sugar division regained its profit flavour.

A trading statement issued on Friday showed Tongaat Hulett’s operating profit would increase a hefty 40% to more than R2.3bn, with a 45% jump in headline earnings to R982m pencilled in.

This translated into earnings of roughly 853c per share, with headline earnings expected to touch 852c per share. Reassuringly, Tongaat indicated that operating cash flow (after working capital movements) was about R3.2bn — a R1.3bn increase over the previous financial year.

Tongaat CEO Peter Staude said the company’s various sugar operations generated operating profit of almost R1.3bn compared with a loss of R15m in the previous financial year.

This reflected improved local market prices, more effective import protection dynamics in the countries where Tongaat produced sugar and higher export prices, especially into regional African markets and the EU, he said.

Tongaat disclosed that sugar production totalled just more than 1-billion tonnes, with volumes affected by low cane yields due to the drought in KwaZulu-Natal and poor growing conditions with low rainfall in Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

Staude said the recovery from these poor growing conditions, with two years of regular growing conditions, was expected to result in sugar production exceeding 1.5-billion tonnes. Dam levels in Zimbabwe and Mozambique had already recovered, he said.

However, profitability at Tongaat’s starch operations were hampered by maize costs trading at import parity levels due to the past season’s drought. The starch and glucose operation notched up operating profit of R510m compared with the R658m achieved in the 2016 financial year.

Tongaat expects earnings to rise after sugar operations rebound

Company says its the performance of its sugar operations compensated for weakness in the starch, and land management and development arms
Companies
2 days ago

Tongaat Hulett: Sugar-coated prospects

Despite difficulties, sugar production is starting to recover and Tongaat Hulett may have some aces up its sleeve
Money & Investing
5 months ago

