Pallinghurst bids for remaining stake in Gemfields

Pallinghurst announced on Friday a bid for the 53% of Gemfields it does not already own, offering 1.91 of its shares for every Gemfields share.

Pallinghurst’s share price rose 0.9% to R3.35 after the announcement, valuing its bid at about R6.40, or 37 pence.

Gemfields’ share price rose 2.3% to 39p in London, indicating speculators believe they may squeeze a slightly higher offer from Pallinghurst.

But Friday’s statement indicated this was unlikely. Pallinghurst said it was not offering a premium to Gemfields shareholders since it and its co-investors already owned 73% of the target company.

"The terms of the offer have been accepted by a majority of Gemfields shareholders, including the two largest minority Gemfields shareholders, which have provided Pallinghurst with irrevocable undertakings to accept the offer on the proposed terms," Pallingurst said.

Investors who have accepted the offer include retail tycoon Christo Wiese, who owns 0.45%, and Investec, which owns 12%, Pallinghurst said.

Gemfields owns jewellery brand Fabergé, along with 75% of the Kagem emerald mine, 75% of the Montepuez ruby mine and 50% of the Kariba amethyst mine.

Pallinghurst also said that as part of the deal the contracts of chairperson Brian Gilbertson, CEO Arne Frandsen and finance director Andrew Willis would run until July 2022.

Gilbertson’s son Sean will be employed as chief investment officer and Priyank Thapliyal as chief operating officer.