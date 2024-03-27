CA Sales gets earnings boost from expansion and acquisitions

Fast-moving consumer goods company CA Sales reported higher earnings as it benefited from organic growth, acquisitions, expansion into new regions and the onboarding of new clients to its portfolio.
Revenue increased 19.4% to R11.32bn for the year ended December, while operating profit increased 40.7% to R747.31m.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS), a measure that excludes one-off items, increased 25.3% to 97.97c.
A final dividend of 19.56c was declared, up from 15.35c a year ago.
The group, which was unbundled from investment holding group PSG when it delisted, operates in several Southern and East African countries.
It offers a full spectrum of services, distribution, warehousing, branding, marketing and in-store promotions for fast-moving consumer goods companies including AB InBev, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Heineken, Tiger Brands, Unilever and Nando’s.
It said despite the challenging global economic landscape, marked by adverse conditions and persistent inflation, it remained steadfast in its resilience and strategic positioning.
“With a robust balance sheet, a widespread geographical footprint across Africa, as well as a portfolio marked by diversification, the group is poised to deliver favourable results for the year ahead,” it said.
Its growth strategy of expanding its services to existing and new clients, channel broadening, expanding into new regions, and value-adding acquisitions, will ensure the group remains on course to attain its growth aspirations.
