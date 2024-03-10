Weak economy will hurt margins, Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa warns
Bidvest CEO warns that margins will come down as companies compete for the same contracts
10 March 2024 - 06:51
Diversified group Bidvest expects margins to come under pressure as companies jostle for contract renewals against a lack of new growth opportunities in a lacklustre economy.
Stats SA said this week that GDP grew 0.1% in the fourth quarter of last year from a 0.2% decline in the third quarter. The economy is expected to grow by just over 1% this year...
